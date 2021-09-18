Growing Up Chrisley: Savannah Launches Latest Product With Exclusive Images

Setting Instagram aflame, Chrisley Knows Best, Savannah Chrisley took to the social media outlet to launch a new product line and she did so with a revealing shot of her holding the new product over her bust revealing blouse.

We can see that the Growing Up Chrisley alum captioned this image. It is evident that she has created a new fragrance for her brand.

“Dreaming Out Loud: A dreamlike, floral escape from reality. Effervescent citruses and whimsical florals embody the feeling of daydreaming under the sun.”

She added purchasing information to the caption.

Growing up Chrisley – Fans Are Supportive

In the comment section we can see why Savannah’s products are so successful as fans gush with supportive comments like, “I just guy my sample box in and omg I love it ! So excited for you And your journey that God is going to bless. Keep your head up and your faith higher,” and, “Omg you’re beautiful”

Another fan remarked on her great success, writing, “You are absolutely rocking success. Keep up the good work.”

The reality TV star posted several different images of her posing with different scents of perfume. She was wearing a gorgeous, blue, silky dress.

Though she has a sultry expression, in that particular image she’s mostly covered.

In the latest image, however, she’s wearing a dress with a deep plunging neckline.

Growing Up Chrisley – ‘They Are Very Good Scents’

Fans may recall, when she first mentioned the launch of the line on Instagram, three days ago, she was wearing a pretty, pink, lacy dress while holding three different perfumes.

Next to that image, she wrote, “Are you ready for my FIRST fragrance launch?! LAUNCHING TUESDAY 9/14!!! I can’t wait for y’all to experience these, there’s a scent for every SASSY mood.”

On that day, fans expressed excitement and anticipation with one commenting, “Just bought the samples! They smell so beautiful! But my favorite is Dreamin out loud.”

Other fans chimed in too saying, “They smell so good! Can’t wait to wear them!” and, “They are very good scents. I will be purchasing all 3. I don’t remember which one it was but it lasted until the next day. I will spray all 3 again and see which one is the long lasting one.”

What do you think of the images Savannah used to promote her perfume line? Do you think they’re too racy? Are you going to buy in? We would love to hear your thoughts so please leave a comment.

In the meantime, catch new episodes of Growing up Chrisley Wednesdays and Thursdays and 8:80 and 9 PM Central on USA Network.