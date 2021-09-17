Strictly Come Dancing fans will be treated this year to a groundbreaking lineup, with BBC casting its first ever same-sex male couple on the show and an exciting lineup made up of Britain’s most popular stars.

Viewers will see McFly guitarist Tom Fletcher, TV presenter AJ Odudu, as well as Corrie star Katie McGlynn and many others accompanied by some of the show’s original pro dancers including Katya Jones and Oti Mabuse.

The contestants are practicing their ballroom skills, while the judges, Motsi Makbuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas, sit down. Meanwhile, the disco ball is being set up, the trailer has been shown to fans.

Series 19 will premiere at 7.45 pm on BBC on Friday, 18 September with a pre-recorded episode.

A week later, the live shows will begin on Saturday September 25.

On September, 8, the BBC released the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 series’ trailer on YouTube, which saw some of the cast members appearing in various shots, before all heading to the main stage wearing stunning and glamorous costumes.

Viewers quickly shared their excitement as one commented: “Full marks to the composer of the theme tune for putting the glitziest and merriest music on television in the MINOR key!”

Another wrote: “I am very excited that Strictly Come Dancing is back soon.”

Coronavirus has put a strain on various competitors and participants as this week, one of Strictly’s pro dancers – who remains unidentified – contracted the virus and was sent into mandatory self-isolation.

A spokesperson confirmed the alarming news and told The Independent: “A professional dancer has tested positive for Covid-19, however this didn’t affect recording of the launch show which airs this Saturday.

“We are following government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues to air according to its schedule.