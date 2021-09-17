Here’s How To Watch The 2021 Emmy Awards

Those looking to catch all the wins and loses at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards may be disappointed to hear the awards have already begun, with some “Saturday Night Live” favorites taking home wins before the 2021 Emmys begin.

Maya Rudolph and Dave Chappelle have both taken home Emmys for Guest Actress and Guest Actor respectively for their appearances on “SNL.” The show itself went home with a pre-Emmy win for Directing for a Variety Series, per The New York Times. Legendary singer Dolly Parton took home an Emmy for Best Television Movie for her Netflix special, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.”

Despite the awards already dished out, fans can tune into the 2021 Emmy Awards on CBS and stream them on Paramount+ to see whether or not history will be made. “Pose” actor Mj Rodriguez could come on top with a win for Lead Drama Actress and become the first transgender performer to do so, per NBC News. Bowen Yang, the first Chinese American cast member on “SNL” could also make history if the comedian takes home the win for Supporting Comedy Actor. “Friends” actor Courtney Cox could reach her own milestone, as the actor is nominated for her first Emmy thanks to HBO’s “Friends: The Reunion.” Unfortunately for Cox, one of her “Friends” won’t be in attendance for the possible win.