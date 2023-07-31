When is Outlander season 7 episode 8? Return date explained

Outlander fans will be left waiting for season 7, episode 8 as the show is taking a short break but when exactly is the release date of the next chapter?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Outlander season 7, episode 7* — As the American Revolutionary War has bubbled up in the background, season 7 of Outlander has been the most action-packed installment yet but following the dramatic cliffhanger of its most recent chapter, fans have been left eagerly awaiting the arrival of episode 8.

Outlander season 7, episode 7 recap

Titled A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers, episode 7 once again splits its focus on two timelines, that of Roger and Brianna in the 1980s and Jamie and Claire’s exploits in the 1770s.

In 1980s Scotland, Roger and Brianna grow increasingly concerned as Rob Cameron disappears after kidnapping their son Jemmy as well as taking Roger’s extensive notes on time travel – believing that Rob plans on using Jemmy as a blood sacrifice in lieu of using a gemstone.

Back in the war-ridden 1770s, Jamie and Claire are forced to postpone their return to Scotland once again after Jamie is recruited as a rifleman by the American Continental Army before he and his son William take part in the First Battle of Saratoga.

The episode concludes with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger as Jamie is revealed as being one of the casualties of the battle and is seen lying face down among the dead and wounded. Being one of Outlander’s main characters, however, means that he’s sure to be up and about in no time.

When is Outlander season 7, episode 8 released?

Episode 8 of Outlander season 7 will be released on Starz in the US and Lionsgate+ in the UK on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Agonizingly, following the shocking cliffhanger at the end of episode 7, Outlander will be taking a one-week break before it returns for its next episode.

So instead of airing on August 4 to maintain its weekly release schedule, Outlander’s next episode will be hitting our screens on August 11.

Episode 8 is titled Turning Points and is set to feature the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga while Roger and Brianna grow desperate in their search for Jemmy.

How many episodes in total?

Season 7 of Outlander will consist of 16 episodes in total, making it the longest installment of the series.

However, that does come with the caveat that the season will be split into two parts, each containing eight episodes.

This means that the upcoming eighth episode is the mid-season finale. The remaining eight episodes are expected to air on Starz and Lionsgate+ in 2024.

Beyond season 7, Outlander has already been renewed for an eighth and final season while the story will live on in a prequel spin-off series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will tell the tale of Jamie’s parents.

