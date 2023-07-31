Kanye West’s fans compare Travis Scott’s Utopia to Yeezus

Travis Scott’s Utopia is being compared to Kanye West’s Yeezus as fans express their thoughts on social media.

Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, and Travis Scott have more in common than the Kardashian connection. Both of them are top-tier musicians. Travis Scott has continued to release music while Kanye (now known as Ye) has taken a short break. Utopia, his most recent album was even compared with Yeezus.

Travis Scott’s Utopia compared to Yeezus

Travis’ new album Utopic was released on July 28th. It features Drake, Beyonce and Bad Bunny among others. Amid this, fans were quick to say how the music sounded a lot like what they had heard in Kanye’s You can also find out more about Yeezus.

One fan wrote: Serious question… did Travis Scott get hold of some leftover YEEZUS beats? I ain’t mad at it… but it just has a very similar sound.” Another added: “Is it just me or do some of these new Travis Scott songs remind you/sound like Kanye West’s Yeezus album?”

“This #Utopia album is like Travis Scott’s Yeezus,” noted another. “Travis Scott’s new album kinda reminds me of Yeezus. Sonically, it sounds like a continuation,” read one more comment. “Just a couple of songs in on Utopia, and I’m already strongly convinced that @trvisXX took inspiration from Yeezus by Kanye West,” another added.

Travis Scott has produced Yeezus

Travis is the producer of Utopia, which is why it is similar to Yeezus.

He even made a joke about the leakage of his album on social media when it was first discovered.

What was Kanye West’s last album?

Kanye Donda 2, released in 2022. Fans have been eagerly awaiting new music since then. But it seems he has taken a little break to focus on his family and new marriage.

Also, the rapper is not active on social media. There are no announcements regarding his new music.