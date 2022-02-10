When could Adele start her Vegas residency shows in 2022?

In the three weeks since Adele abruptly scrapped her Las Vegas residency just 30 hours before its scheduled start, she’s FaceTimed with fans in her Caesars Palace gift shop; posted a gleeful social media announcement about performing on the Brit Awards; flew from Los Angeles to London to attend and sing at the ceremony; and planned a Friday appearance on Graham Norton’s talk show.

What she hasn’t done is utter a word to the thousands of fans left stranded in Vegas last month about when their loyalty will be rewarded with rescheduled dates.

At Tuesday’s Brit Awards, Adele snagged three trophies, including artist of the year and album of the year for her mega-selling “30.” She also performed an impeccable version of the easy-swinging “I Drink Wine” sitting atop a piano – a sight of simplicity that no doubt left those jilted Vegas-goers screaming, “This is all you needed to do to make us happy.”

While expectations were minimal that Adele would mention the Vegas debacle in any of her acceptance speeches – and indeed she did not – her upcoming visit to pal Norton’s talk show couch might yield at least a carefully worded statement about the future.

Meanwhile, ticketholders remain trapped in show postponement purgatory. One irritated fan started the Twitter account @payusbackadele to keep attention on the reality that thousands of people cannot receive refunds while the shows are in limbo.

Those who bought tickets via third-party sellers are unable to apply for refunds because company policies won’t allow it until the concerts are officially canceled or rescheduled (fans who purchased directly through Ticketmaster have until Feb. 19 to request a refund). And reselling isn’t an option because, well, there are no new dates yet.

Then there is the ancillary financial sting: the hundreds and thousands of dollars spent on travel to Vegas, food and lodging. Talk about a pricey weekend with no musical payoff.

So what is the reality of seeing her back at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this year?

Keith Urban rolls in March 25-April 2vand again May 27-29. Rod Stewart returns May 13-21 and Sept. 23-Oct. 1. Sting offers another round of shows June 3-18, while Van Morrison performs Oct. 7-9.

That leaves a gap of about a dozen weekends between mid-June to late September and another 12 weekends from Morrison’s fall dates through the end of 2022.

But don’t use those breathless tabloid reports about Adele’s sets being carted out of The Colosseum as a meaningful barometer. The implication is that their removal signals a permanent departure from Caesars. What it actually means is that the venue is not Adele’s personal storage facility and preparations need to begin for Urban, who gamely stepped in to fill some of her abandoned dates starting next month.

Shows can be retooled and sets can be returned.

Adele’s original slate at Caesars was called “Weekends with Adele,” and, save for one weekend between Jan. 21 and April 16, she was set to play each Friday and Saturday night. Given the proximity to her Los Angeles home, Adele clearly wanted to knock out the spate of shows in succession, rather than pepper the calendar throughout the year – but she may be forced to break up her dates over a more extended period.

It’s presumed that Caesars Palace and Live Nation are working feverishly to figure out how to still launch Adele’s residency this year, though it’s unknown if other residencies that also require a space commitment have yet to be announced.

No one – fans, promoters, ticketing agencies – would want to deal with the complexities of moving the show to another venue and reticketing, so a kiss-and-make-up scenario at Caesars is expected. After all, the gift shop selling $75 bottles of Adele-branded wine and $90 “Adele 30” hoodies has been rolling in the dough since opening the night of what would have been her Vegas debut.

But at this point, any resolution would be welcome. Even an outright cancelation would indicate an iota of empathy from Adele’s camp, because at some point, disappointment trumps desertion.