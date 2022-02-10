Adrien Brody Joins Chris Evans In Apple And Skydance’s ‘Ghosted’

EXCLUSIVE: Following a busy fall in both the film and TV worlds, Adrien Brody is looking to stay busy as he set to join Apple Original Films’ Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. Dexter Fletcher is directing.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing, along with Jules Daly. Evans will serve as producer and de Armas as an executive producer. The film’s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), also will be producers. They developed the project based on an original idea of theirs and pre-emptively sold it to Skydance.

The project is described as a high-concept romantic action-adventure film, and Apple acquired the high-profile project during the summer.

As for Brody, his busy fall began with his scene-stealing role in the acclaimed third season of Succession. He followed that up by reuniting with Wes Anderson on The French Dispatch. His upcoming slate including Showtime’s Los Angeles Lakers series Winning Time, where he will play iconic coach Pat Riley during the Lakers dynasty run of the ’80s. He also wrapped filming on another Anderson project bowing this year.

He is repped by CAA.