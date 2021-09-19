When Calls The Heart Season 9 Premiere Info Reveled By Erin Krakow

Now that the WCTH crew has been filming, Hearties just have one question. They want to know about when the premiere of When Calls The Heart Season 9 premieres. Erin Krakow may have the answer. What did she say?

When Does When Calls The Heart Season 9 Start?

When should Hearties expect to watch the first episode of When Calls The Heart Season 9? Erin Krakow may have already given you a hint. It’s possible you might want to write it down.

Talking to her fans with a Q&A on her Instagram, she revealed that the upcoming season will start “probably February 2022.” How would she know? Not only is she the main voice of the Hallmark series, but she is also one of the show’s producers. This detail would likely have been discussed with other members of the show’s executive team.

Who Is Coming Back For When Calls The Heart Season 9?

Which actors are coming back for When Calls The Heart Season 9? We know Erin Krakow and Elizabeth Thatcher Thornton, are back for another season. She has been filling up her Instagram account with BTS selfies and photos.

Elizabeth finally chose her man for the last season. Chris McNally portrays Lucas Bouchard. He has been photographed many times on the set. He is also going to be in The CW show Riverdale this season.

Thanks to the official WCTH Instagram page, we know who all is going to be back for Season 9. Kevin McGarry, who plays Nathan Grant, has been seen on-set. So has Jaeda Lee Miller, who plays Nathan’s niece, Allie Grant. Jack Wagner (Bill Avery), Martin Cummings, (Henry Gowan), were there from the beginning. They are back and everyone is excited to see what the future holds for them.

Pascale Hutton, Rosemary Coulter, and KavanSmith (Lee Coulter), have been exchanging barbs over the internet. They’re busy filming. The Canfields are also busy filming. That includes Viv Leacock (“Joseph Canfield”), Natasha Burnett (“Minnie Canfield”), Vienna Leacock (“Angela Canfield”), and Elias Leacock (“Cooper Canfield”). Loretta Walsh (Florence Blakeleyyost) is also back.

Kayla Wallace (Fiona Miller), and Andrea Brooks (Faith Carter), are also back. Johannah Newmarch, Christian Michael Cooper (Timmy Lason), Genea Charpentier(Laura Campbell), Ben Rosenbaum/Mike Hickam), Aren Buchholz/Jesse Flynn, Eva Bourne/Clara Stanton Flynn are all back.

Where Are These WCTH Actors?

There may be a couple of questions about actors not appearing in When Calls The Heart Season 9. While it may sound like the gang has returned for another season of When Calls The Heart, there are still a few mysteries.

For example, Paul Greene (Dr. Carson Shepherd) has not been anywhere near Vancouver, where Janette Oke’s fictional Hope Valley is filmed. He and his fiancée Kate Austin are expecting their first child together in the next couple of months. Greene, who is already the father of Oliver, a teenager, is returning to being a father.

It is possible that Hrothgar Matthews will also be returning as Ned Yost. He is not active on social media. He is the only one who has not taken a BTS selfie yet.