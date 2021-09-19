Rachel From ‘Love After Lockup’ Shares Recent Updates About Doug’s Son

Rachel from Love After Lockup may not have been lucky in love but she definitely became a fan favorite. Hearts melted when she took in her estranged husband, Doug’s son before he was even released from prison.

After the couple split, she took him in and kept him. It’s no surprise that she is so maternal. Rachel was already a mother to a son, who couldn’t be on the show. The reality star gives an update on her boys, as well as a look at her biological child.

She had a penchant for felons. Rachel served time in the Marines and was an engineer. But she loved bad boys. When she saw 6’5 inmate Doug, she was smitten. They were still in prison when they married. Because his ex was a drug addict, Rachel took in Doug’s preteen son. He had previously been raised by Doug’s family but seemingly felt safest with Rachel.

Dougie Jr. knew his dad’s ways and really did not trust him upon his release. Rachel knew that no one trusted her father and warned him not to trust Rachel. She longed to have a family with him. Doug even asked him to marry her again. Unfortunately, things turned sour and the couple split. He was not completely loyal to her. He ended up in a new relationship.

Doug was recently arrested for a variety of charges. She had filed for divorce twice. Everyone wondered if Dougie Jr. got married to Rachel. He did, and they couldn’t be happier. She loves being able to take care of her baby and it seems that they are a little happy family.

Dougie Jr. is very happy with both Rachel and his 10-year-old stepbrother. Rachel and her son’s father made the choice to keep him off the show. However, she did chat about him in a since-deleted Instagram post, which Starcasm snagged. One of her followers asked Rachel how they get along. Rachel said they are inseparable.

Although she has four bedrooms, they prefer to share one. She plans to make this her next project, so they can fulfill their dreams. This makes perfect sense, as Dougie has always been so happy and content living with her. She has a YouTube channel where she promises more updates on her life and her family.

Most recently, she was seen hanging out with Love After Lockup co-star Daonte. He is currently embroiled in a triangle with Nicolle and Tia on the spin-off Life After Lockup.