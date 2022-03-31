What’s the impact of shrinkflation on your shopping and grocery trips?

Many Americans are becoming more aware of the fact that items cost the same even though they have been reduced in size. It’s called shrinkflation, and it’s hitting stores everywhere.

Inflation at an all-time high and post-pandemic shortages causing severe supply shortages, many manufacturers are reducing their product ranges to preserve their profit margins.

Consumers use social media to share the good news, including ice cream, cereal, shampoo, and even shampoo.

“A lot of consumers like their favorite product, but they don’t want to pay 50 cents or a dollar more for it, so the manufacturers shrink the product instead,” consumer shopping expert Trae Bodge told Inside Edition.

Bodge also explains that companies can shrink the product’s weight in their packaging.

“What I would do is look at your favorite brand name, look for a comparable generic, compare the ingredients, make sure they’re comparable and then look at the net weight. You might get more for money by buying the generic,”Bodge stated.