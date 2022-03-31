Oscar Isaac Claims He and Ethan Hawke Slipped on Mushrooms

Oscar Isaac’s new profile on Esquire claims that he and Ethan Hawke fell while eating mushrooms.

Isaac asked Hawke to take part in the role. “Moon Knight”They met in a coffee shop and became fast friends.

They also shared praises for each other’s work on their Disney+ series.

According to a Esquire magazine cover storyOscar Isaac claimed that he and Ethan Hawke fell on mushrooms while preparing for their new series of Disney+. “Moon Knight.”

Maaza Mengiste, the writer of the magazine’s current cover, describes how the two were relaxing in the sun on the grass around a lake in Hungary, while taking a break from rehearsal. Recollections from another conversation she had with Isaac.

“They are tripping on mushrooms, lying in the grass, soaking in the sun. A live Phosphorescent album plays in the background, maybe on somebody’s phone,” Mengiste writesIn the final section of her Isaac profile.

They tripped in Hungary together but Hawke and Isaac formed a bond back in Brooklyn, New York. “Ethan Hawke lives around the corner from me in Brooklyn,”Isaac spoke at the 3;08 mark Video accompanying Esquire’s Explain This Series.

“When I saw him at this coffee shop I thought he would be perfect and I walked up to him and I told him I was a huge fan of his work,”He said. Hawke asked him if he would like to continue the conversation. “to be the bad guy in a Marvel show.”





“Moon Knight”It led to a bromance among Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.



Disney+







Both actors showed respect for each other’s performances in the Esquire cover story. Hawke said he was impressed by Isaac’s dedication to portraying each element of his character’s personality uniquely.

“There are some actors — and you see them in a Marvel movie, or any big studio movie — and, like, they cashed out,”Hawke during an interview for the cover article.

“They got to a certain level of fame and now they’re going to make a bunch of money and phone in a performance and they’ll get back to what they really love,”He went on. “Oscar didn’t do that. He worked on both of these characters differently.”

Meanwhile. Isaac also praised Hawke’s willingness to put his best foot forward.

“He could have easily just walked in and collected a paycheck and been the heavy but he was completely invested in everybody’s storyline and the actual story as a whole,”He stated.

“And to have somebody that was that dedicated and that willing to bring everything he has to the table was amazing,”He concluded.

“Moon Knight”Now



Streaming



Disney +