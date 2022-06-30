What’s Happened To James Franco Since He Got Canceled?

James Franco and actor, writer, and director Seth Rogen have teamed up for some pretty memorable films like “Pineapple Express,” “This Is The End,” “The Interview,” as well as the TV show “Freaks and Geeks.” But in a 2021 interview with Central Recorderday Times, Rogen said that his working days with Franco were over due to the sexual misconduct claims against him. Rogen also brought up a 2018 Vulture interview where he didn’t back down from wanting to work with Franco despite that career-damaging Los Angeles Times article.

“I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now,” Rogen told Central Recorderday Times, while also saying that his personal relationship with Franco has shifted. At least one actor, however, Charlyne Yi, accused Rogen of enabling Franco’s behavior. It was a claim that she made on Instagram just one month before his Sunday Times interview.

Franco eventually talked about Rogen on “The Jess Cagle Podcast” and backed his words. “He was my absolute closest work friend, collaborator. We just gelled,” Franco explained. “What he said is true. We aren’t working together right now and we don’t have any plans to work together. Of course, it was hurtful in context, but I get it, you know, he had to answer for me because I was silent.”

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN’s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).