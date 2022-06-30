GoFundMe Donations Top $238K for Las Vegas Man Who Received Goodie Bag After Never Missing Work in 27 Years

A Nevada man received an outpouring of support—and more than $238,000 in donations—after going viral for having never missed a day of work in the 27 years he has spent as dedicated employee of a fast-food company.

For nearly three decades, Kevin Ford has worked under HMSHost, a food service company, for restaurants like Burger King. Ford has shown up for every shift he has had at the Las Vegas McCarren International Airport, exemplary service that he was recently recognized for with a goodie bag from his co-workers that he proudly showed off.

Ford was incredibly gracious as he pulled out each item in the bag, including a movie ticket, a bag of Reese’s candies, pens and two rolls of Lifesavers.

“This is very nice, from Starbucks, thank you guys,” Ford said as he went through the goodie bag, a video of the moment showed.

He posted the video on social media, where more than 2 million people watched, with most expressing they believed Ford deserved much more for his dedication.

And so, Ford’s daughter created a GoFundMe campaign.

“[My dad] originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago,” she wrote on GoFundMe. “Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work here because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized, which got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage. My dad continues to work here, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement.”

She wrote that she hoped to raise enough money so that Ford could afford a plane ticket to visit her and her children.

Donations poured in. As of Wednesday, more than $238,000 had been raised for Ford, who donors commended for his dedication.

“I hope you make it to a million,” one donor wrote.

Surrounded by his family at a diner in New York City, Ford told Inside Edition he was overwhelmed by the attention he and his story received.

“It is awesome,” he said. It’s so overwhelming and beautiful. I’m just trying to take it all in. I’m just so appreciative of everything.”

He also noted he was grateful for the gift he received at work and that he posted the video of the gift as w way to show he was thankful.

“I was just saying thanks for what I received,” he said of the goodie bag. “I was happy to receive anything. I’m grateful for the little things.”

And his secret to not missing a single day of work in 27 years?

“My secret is sitting right there,” Ford said. “My daughter and my grandkids.”