What You Need To Know About Holistic Fitness

Training for the U.S. Army might seem like the kind of boot camp we see in movies. This type of training often involves aggressive drill sergeants and endless pushups. It also includes miles of running. Those things might still exist, but in 2020, the Army released a full publication outlining its new holistic approach to the health and wellness of its soldiers.

Instead of focusing on the physical health of a soldier only, the program aims to teach them nutrition and personal care. The program also addresses mental health, sleep habits and how to communicate with others.

Although the program is more structured than the average holistic fitness program, it gives a glimpse into the range of training programs available. TAFE lists fitness, nutrition, mindset, and mindfulness as aspects that trainers need to incorporate into a holistic program, each with its own focus. Holistic fitness is not about building muscle or losing fat. It’s about living a healthier lifestyle and making lasting, long-lasting changes.