Susana Gersson Roses, Gersson Ros’ wife?

GERSSON Rosas is in the hot seat, as his intimate relationship with a NBA Minnesota Timberwolves employee was brought to light as he was fired from the organization.

His marriage terms with Susana Howard remain unknown.

Instagram Rosas and Howard share their two children

Who is Susana Howard?

Howard is Rosas’ wife. They have reportedly been together since childhood.

Howard’s Instagram account is private. Because she seems to be avoiding the spotlight, very little is known about Howard.

Rosas and Howard are parents to children?

In January 2016, the couple welcomed twins, Grayson and Giana.

Instagram Howard with her two children, Giana and Grayson

Rosas said in an interview that his family speaks Spanish at home.

Why were Rosas’s job resigned by the Timberwolves

It was reported that the Timberwolves team president was fired following employees’ complaints of a toxic work culture.

“This decision was made for performance reasons,” said a Timberwolves source.

The source also explained that the revelation of Rosas’ alleged affair with a Timberwolves employee was not the reason behind his firing. The information added weight and affected the timing of Rosas’ firing.