New £250,000-A-Week Deal In Place For Bruno Fernandes

BRUNO FERNANDES is set to sign a new £250,000-a-week deal at Manchester United. The Portuguese, 27, has been United’s best player since signing at Old Trafford 18 months ago.

Marcus Rashford is currently back in training, having had shoulder surgery after the emotional rollercoaster ride that he experienced at Euro 2020.

Reports also exclusively reveal that star man Cristiano Ronaldo has moved house after being kept awake by bleating SHEEP.

