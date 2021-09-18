What was the outcome? What happened? Who is involved?

Timeline of Murdaugh murders and the lawyer father’s botched insurance fraud plot STAFF VIDEO, USA TODAY

A cascading series of events has placed a prominent South Carolina lawyer in the middle of multiple state investigations and civil lawsuits after he was shot in what police now say was a botched insurance fraud scheme months after the murders of his wife and son.

Alex Murdaugh was a member a prominent Hampton County legal family that managed a local prosecutor’s offices for over 80 years.

Murdaugh survived the shooting and has been charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report. Murdaugh’s ex-client Curtis Edward Smith has been indicted for several felonies related to the scheme.

In June, Murdaugh’s wife and other son were fatally shot, and Murdaugh’s lawyers have since cast their client as a grieving father and husband who had struggled with an opioid addiction who also stole from his law firm.

State police have opened an investigation into the deaths of Murdaugh’s son and his wife, Maggie Murdaugh. This includes the deaths of a 19-year old who was allegedly hit and run in 2015, and the death of a Murdaugh family housekeeper.