The True Meaning Behind ‘Champagne Poetry’ By Drake

“I been hot since the birth of my son … / Sh*t is so surreal, Drizzy Drake, you better enjoy / Nothing else bigger than the OVO letterman boys,” Drake tells listeners in the first verse of “Champagne Poetry,” per Genius. First referring to his son, Adonis, the rapper goes on to talk about his success, including his super popular OVO brand.

Drake continues that message and vibe in the second verse when he adds, “Champagne poetry, these are the effortless flows … / Under a picture lives some of the greatest quotes from me / Under me I see all the people that claim they over me / And above me I see nobody.” Indeed, it’s hard to argue about the fact that Drake has reached the top of the game when it comes to the music scene.

Drake’s success doesn’t necessarily mean he isn’t aware of the difficulties in the world and how he can help them. That’s apparently why the lyrics and meaning behind “Champagne Poetry” change drastically in the second part of the song.