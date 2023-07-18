What was the cause of Maurice Gibb’s death?

The Bee Gees, during their peak years were the world’s biggest group.

Maurice, Robin, and Barry were the three brothers who made up this trio. Sadly two siblings died since then.

Maurice Gibb – Who was he?

Maurice Gibb is an English musician, singer and producer who was born in Isle of Man. He became famous on 22 December 1949.

His most famous role was as a member of the Bee Gees, along with his older brother Barry and twin brothers Robin.

The Rattlesnakes was the original name of the band, which the siblings chose later to change.

Together, the Bee Gees produced legendary songs including Staying Alive To Love Somebody Jive Talkin’ and To Love Somebody.

Maurice was also an accomplished solo artist, though he never produced a record on his own.

The Loner, recorded between 1969 and 1970.

Lulu went to Maurice Gibbs’ funeral.

Maurice married two times before he passed away, and he was wed for four years to Lulu from 1969.

In 2003, when he died, his former wife was among the mourners at his private funeral.

Michael Jackson and his close family attended the funeral service.

Maurice’s cause of death was unknown

Maurice, who was 53 years old, died unexpectedly at Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach, Florida on January 12, 2002.

The cause of his death was complications from a twisted intestinal tract, which put him into cardiac arrhythmia.

He was buried with his wife and children, as well as brothers.

Robin Gibb speaks to Mojo after Maurice Gibb dies.

He said to the magazine, “We were teenagers and kids together. Because of music, we spent our entire lives together.

I can’t believe he is dead. “I just think he is alive in another place.”

Who is the last surviving Bee Gee?

Barry Gibb was the only Bee Gees surviving member.

Maurice’s twin brother Robin, who was 62 years old, died on May 12, 2012 after suffering from a long period of declining health.

Previously speaking about his brother Maurice – who he affectionally called Mo – he told Central Recorder: “When Mo died, I felt like the bottom had dropped out.

“I didn’t want to go on without him but Robin was very hyper to keep the Bee Gees going and to make more music. Yet I still grieved.”