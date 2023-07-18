Ex-On The Beach actress Helen Briggs releases explosive statement about her split with Chet Johnson after eight years of marriage and three children

Helen Briggs (ex-On the Beach) and Chet Johnston have broken up after eight years.

In 2016, the couple, who have three children together, reunited for series 4 of MTV’s show.

Helen, 27, released today a bombshell statement in which she accused Chet of cheating.

After “endless allegations” during their 8-year relationship, the mum of three claimed to have seen “evidence”, that Chet was unfaithful.

Helen posted on Instagram, “I’m leaving Chet for good.”

The rumours of cheating have been a constant in our relationship for eight years. Although it’s not easy, I chose to believe him. This was because it made it easier, even though my heart would break every time.

“However, I finally received the proof to show that he had cheated me without doubt in Devon beginning July. “This is a matter I simply cannot ignore.

This has been the last straw for me and my family.

“Chet may continue to lead his life as he pleases, but there will be a difference in that it is not at the cost of my feelings any longer.”

The former couple Chet were one of the few success stories to come from Ex on the Beach.

Chet and She met through Instagram. He described her as “the one that got away” on his show.

They are parents to four-year-old Ocean, Elvis, three, and Peach, seven months.

Chet Johnson’s brother is former X Factor, Stereo Kicks and X Factor winner Casey Johnson.

Helen continued: “My focus will remain on my three children, and I’ll be starting out as a mum of just one.”

Please respect my privacy during this difficult time. I am trying to deal with it myself, and it will take time for me to recover.

It’s a long road before I finally achieve my happiness. But I know that one day I will.