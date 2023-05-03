What movie is ‘When is a door not a door’ riddle from? Watch

What movie is the ‘When is a door not a door’ riddle quote from? HITC investigates.

With so many of us loving to scroll away on TikTok and Facebook, it’s hardly surprising that we’re occasionally enticed by movies and TV shows that randomly pop up on both.

We often come across scenes which make us curious to find out more and discover where they came from. However, the name of the show or film isn’t always given.

More recently, you may find yourselves wondering what movie the ‘When is a door not a door’ riddle quote comes from. Well, look no further…

What movie is ‘When is a door not a door’ riddle from?

The ‘When is a door not a door’ riddle is featured in season 3 episode 18 of the TV series Teen Wolf, not a movie.

Titled Riddled, the episode refers to the number of brainteasers that the Nogitsune asks Stiles, who is played by Dylan O’Brien.

For those totally unfamiliar with the series, it’s a US TV show that began premiering on MTV in 2011, taking inspiration from the iconic 1985 film of the same name, which starred Back To The Future’s Michael J. Fox.

The series ran for six seasons through to 2017 and it’s streaming on Hulu. A follow-up movie, Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount+, January 2023), was also produced.

Teen Wolf riddles:

The answer to the ‘When is a door not a door’ riddle is ‘when it’s ajar’; as in a jar… get it?

It’s not the only riddle that the Nogitsune asks Stiles either, with a handful of others listed below with the answer in brackets:

‘It’s hard to say goodbye’

Jeff Davis is the showrunner and creator of Teen Wolf. The following are some of the questions and answers that you may find helpful. The Hollywood Reporter’s response to fans who learned that Season 6 of The series would be the last.

“It’s a very strange thing, he explained. “I’ve never written a series finale before. I’ve never said goodbye to a project like this. I’ve never had anything in my work life like this. It’s hard to say goodbye, but [I’m] also getting ready for new challenges.”

Back then, the fandom didn’t know that the project would later be resurrected for a movie, which has since softened the blow.

If the riddle has finally put the show on your radar, it may finally be time to dive in for yourselves and see why it’s such a beloved series.

Teen Wolf can now be viewed on Hulu.