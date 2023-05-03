Kevin Costner’s ex Bridget Rooney ‘insisted on paternity testing’ following the birth of Liam

Kevin Costner dated Bridget Rooney briefly, the niece to the late Pittsburgh Steelers owner. Dan Rooney split from his first spouse. Liam Costner was also born of their brief romance.

The actor, who is now 68 years old, has become one of Hollywood’s most famous faces.

Kevin Costner is known for his mega-hit movies like Dances with Wolves (90). No Way Out (1987), The Untouchables (1997), and many more.

In 2022, many fans began talking about Kevin’s work history with Amber Heard amid the infamous Depp-Heard trial. In 2014, the duo co-starred in 3 Days to Kill.

While fans love the star’s movie roles, they are also deeply interested in his personal life. His fans are now talking about the past after Christine Baumgartner who is 19 year younger filed for divorce.

People’s article for 2002. reveals that Kevin dated Dan Rooney’s niece Bridget for several months after his divorce from his first wife, Cindy Costner.

In 1994, after 16 years together, the couple divorced. The former couple share three kids – Annie, 39, Lily (36), Joe (35) and Joe.

The Yellowstone actor fathered Liam Costner through his relationship with Bridget, even though their romance lasted only for a few months.

In 1996, New York Magazine reported Bridget was working at Aspen’s local television station at 34. She also opened up about her pregnancy to the magazine saying, “I’m 110% sure who the father is. I’m just enjoying my pregnancy.”

The 2002 People report also states that ‘Bridget insisted on a paternity test’ to prove their son Liam’s parentage.

Kevin, according to this outlet has reportedly created a Liam Trust Fund. The actor’s son is 27 years old in 2023.

Bridget married Bill Koch, a billionaire after Kevin split up

Bridget and Kevin broke up following their short romance. Bridget and Kevin both married different people following their breakup.

Bridget, who married Bill Koch after Kevin’s marriage to Christine, got hitched in 2004.

Bill Koch is an American entrepreneur, businessman, sailor and collector. He’s also the brother of Koch Industries CEO Charles Koch. Forbes says that Bill is It is worth it to you. $1,6 billion by 2023

Bill is the founder and owner of Oxbow Carbon Corp., a petroleum coke company and sulfate products manufacturer.

Actor’s rep issues statement about divorce from Christine Baumgartner

The actor’s representative Tell them to get on with it People: “Circumstances beyond his control have transpired.”

Their full statement read: ”It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

Kevin asked his fans to also respect Christine and her kids’ privacy.

The former couple share three young children – two sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, and a daughter, Grace, who is 12 years old now.