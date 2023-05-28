What more can Liam whine about in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Liam is losing it over the news that Hope could have feelings for Thomas. But he’s been in a state of agitation for weeks.

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers – The Same Old Liam Song

It seems like every few months Liam Spencer is complaining about Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Norelle) work with Thomas Forrester.

Hope refused to do business with Thomas, but he ordered her to. They have spent a lot of time in LA together, and they’ve also been spending time in San Francisco.

Liam is whining. Wyatt Spencer, (Darinn Brooks), has been forced to listen to Liam’s whining over and over during mealtimes and work hours when he neglects to do work.

He reinforces his brother’s animosity towards Thomas, gives the exact same advice every time, and nods his head.

At least when Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) hears Liam whine, he tells him to at least fight for his marriage because he doesn’t want his son to end up alone like he is.

BB Spoilers – Steffy Forrester Had It With Liam Spencer’s Sob Story

Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) just couldn’t take it anymore and essentially told Liam to shut up and stop bad-mouthing her brother, so she told him maybe he needs to look to his wife to see where the problem is. Thomas has become her lover and she no longer feels the same way.

Steffy shared our feelings when she spoke to Liam. It is likely that she will not be able to get what she wants. Steffy is unaware that Liam complains also about Steffy, her husband and their children.

Wyatt and Bill are not the only ones who complain about Steffy. Brooke Logan, (Katherine Kelly Lang) is also included. Then, he runs to Steff’s house hoping she will stroke his ego and forgetting she has her own family and is pretty much done with him.

Now that Liam has decided he is going to whine to Hope about Hope’s apparent feelings for Thomas, will he finally end up with nobody left to talk to? Or, in Liam’s case, whine to. The Bold and the Beautiful airs The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday to hear Liam whine.