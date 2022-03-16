What It Means If You Are Born on The Aquarius–Pisces Cusp

According to astrology, the Aquarius season is from around January 20 through February 18, while those born between February 19-20 and March 20 are Pisces. If someone enters the world between February 15-21, they are considered to be on the Aquarius/Pisces Cusp.

While this does not change a person’s zodiac sign, it does help to explain some moods, traits, interests, and setbacks, as cuspers will feel the energy from both signs. This is the cusp for sensitivity. People who are in this category experience all emotions at once. Although this can be a burden at times, it can make them super-giving and caring.

What other lessons can we learn from the Aquarius – Pisces cusp meanings? It can provide clues about personality, relationships, strengths and weaknesses as shown down below.

The Aquarius-Pisces Cusp Persona

Being on this cusp means being influenced by Uranus, Aquarius’ ruling planet, and Neptune, Pisces’ ruling planet. This combination creates a person who is innovative, original, and helps others.

These types are smart but would rather use their ideas to help others than concentrate on their responsibilities at home. These types can host social media-worthy parties or campaigns to raise awareness for certain causes and nonprofits, if they have the resources and time.

Yes, Aquarius-Pisces people are able to use their humanitarian and Pisces empathetic sides to help others within their personal and community circles as well as in the wider world. They must also remember to have some time for themselves every now and again.

Although it is wonderful to be compassionate and think about the needs of others, it can also exhausting. Some may need to make arrangements in advance for monthly massages, happy hours and/or facials. Others may choose to relax and enjoy a day of rest. It’s deserved!

The Love Life Of An Aquarius – Pisces Cusp

If you are looking to get into a relationship, you must understand that Aquarius-Pisces women love deeply. Their partners will feel and get that care because they value surprise gifts, special dates and keeping the spark alive. On the other hand, though, their desire to meet needs means they won’t always be around. They will be spending a lot of time volunteering or leading similar efforts. However, they will also need to have plenty of time alone to think and relax.

Although a relationship with an Aquarius/Pisces cusper may be more individualistic than the other, they love to remind each other of the bonds they have with their loved ones. In return, when they are with their significant other, they will provide comfort and passion that can’t be matched.

The Downsides & the Positives of An Aquarius Pisces Cusp

There are pros and cons in everything, even the personality of someone at the cusps of Aquarius or Pisces.

This group includes:

Always looking for ways to help others.

Selfless, because they often forget to take care themselves

Visionaries with caring and creative ideas that help build up everyone who comes in contact with them

They can also be:

Disengaged: Their minds are focused on the things they need to give, the person they should visit, and the current events around the globe.

With almost too many ideas and good intentions, it’s scattered.

After all the giving, giving, and giving

As we mentioned, it’s important that Aquarius-Pisces women take breaks. It is essential for everyone, even those who put it off. Furthermore, if you don’t ever stop to rest, you will get burnt out, and you won’t be able to assist anyone in any way. Don’t do it just for yourself. Give it a shot for others. And don’t forget to prioritize your time.

Signs That Are Most Compatible With The Aquarius/Pisces Cusper

The meaning of the cusp can be used to help people find information.

A relationship with an Aquarius/Pisces cusper is the best. They have so much to love and will show others how to love them back.

These people may be looking for someone to share their lives with.

Water signs, such as Scorpio, Cancer, or Pisces, will all match well because of their intuitive sides.

Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are earth signs. They can understand all emotions within the cusp.

They are all about helping others and giving, so it can take up a lot. There are certain zodiac signs that might not make a good romantic match such as: