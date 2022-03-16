90 Day Fiancé’s Ben Rathbun Was Arrested In Connection To A Past Charge

Authorities arrest 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 DaysRecent arrest of a star in connection with a past conviction. Ben Rathbun, a name viewers may recognize from the current Season 5 storyline about the Peruvian Mahogany Rocha, was booked Tuesday morning and released on a $10,000 bond. The OUI charge was the reason for Ben Rathbun’s arrest.

News quickly circulated about Ben Rathbun’s arrest, though the details at first were not accurate. TMZ originally reported Rathbun’s arrest was the result of an OUI (operating while under the influence of alcohol) charge and driving with a suspended license in his home state of Michigan. In actuality, Rathbun’s arrest came from his failure to appear at a probation hearing which was scheduled back on February 7th.

Ben Rathbun’s OUI charge happened back in 2020, and a judge sentenced the 90 Day FiancéStar to be on 18-month probation starting January 2021. A judge issued a bench warrant after Rathbun didn’t appear at his latest hearing, which then gave authorities reason to arrest the reality star. It’s unknown if any other incident preceded the arrest at this time. His next court hearing will be Monday, March 21st.

This is only the latest incident. 90 Day FiancéThe latest spinoff season of? Before the 90 DaysFeatures that might be included in the list, if not the top Cast with the most scandalous casting In franchise history. Ben Rathbun’s arrest in the midst of the season’s airing on TLC adds to the Alina Kozhevnikova was removed Due to controversial social media posts. Not long after, Mike Berk came under fire for His own controversial social media posts . All this news is outside of the actual drama of season one, which had many unpleasant moments such as the fight afterwards. Gino Palazzolo sent his girlfriend Jasmine Pineda’s nudes Without her consent, to an ex-partner.

This is the latest news regarding drama surrounding Ben Rathbun. 90 Day Fiancé Fans wondered for a time whether Mahogany Rocca was his girlfriend. Was actually a real person . Once that was dispelled, questions surfaced about the two’s romance when evidence of Mahogany attending an acting school surfaced online (via ScreenRant Rathbun was interviewed about the subject in an interview. He revealed that producers of the show reached out to him after seeing his photograph in a magazine (via). The Celeb Talk Guy ). It’s possible the two met legitimately and attempted a real relationship, but given accusations by past cast members of 90 Day FiancéManufacturing storylines is a constant worry because there is always something going on. “faked” (like Ximena Morales’ recent allegations About producers asking her children for lines) to entertain.

Rathbun has been a prominent TV personality throughout his tenure. It is unclear if Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca still have a relationship after this season. A Reddit: Recent photo The two were seen walking in a Lima mall, Peru. It seems that they are still together. We’ll just have to wait and see for sure, though, and continue to see what comes from this probation violation.