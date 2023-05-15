What is the release date of new Vinland Saga? Release date of S2 episode 19 explored

What is the release date of new Vinland Saga episodes? The international release date and preview of season 2 Episode 19 are explored.

The story of Vinland Saga season 2 may have been told at a slower pace than many fans may have anticipated but over the past 18 episodes, Studio MAPPA has been slowly and expertly building the tension surrounding King Canute’s reposition of Ketil’s farm.

Now, as slaves and slave owners respectively sharpen their axes, anime fans around the world are also preparing for the major battle between Ketil’s forces and King Canute that will undoubtedly decide the fate of both leaders.

Whilst it is still unclear what role Thorfinn and Einar will have in the upcoming conflict, the popular anime series is certainly going to take a dramatic turn in this week’s installment. So, when will Vinland Saga season 2 episode 19 release around the world for OTT streaming via Crunchyroll, and what has the preview trailer revealed for ‘War at Ketil’s Farm’?

What is the release date for Vinland Saga S2 Ep 19?

Crunchyroll releases new episodes every weekday at Crunchyroll for overseas streaming. The first episode of Vinland Saga is released for Japanese domestic viewers every Tuesday morning, 12:30 am.

Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 19 will premiere on the international stage for fans of Vinland Saga from Monday, 15 May. The following are some examples of how to use:

The Vinland Saga Website has shared the following preview caption for season 2 episode 18, titled ‘War at Ketil’s Farm’:

“A battle between the peasants led by Ketil and the Jom warriors led by Canute has started. The peasants, however, were all killed by the Jom veterans. Meanwhile, Thorfinn and the others carry Arnheid, who has been severely injured in the confusion of the battle, and head to Leif’s ship to escape the war.”

Twin Engine has released the official preview for the next episode in the Viking hit series. You can see it below.

New episodes from the Vinland Saga English dub are released every Monday from 1 PM PT and will be releasing season 2 episode 16 on Monday, May 15 – the English dub runs two weeks behind the Japanese sub.

Vinland Saga releases special 18.5th episode

Back in February, when Vinland Saga finished airing season 2 episode 6 ‘I Want A Horse’, the franchise released a special 2-minute-long bonus episode called ‘Drowning in the Shadow’.

Vinland Saga season 2 episode 18, has been followed by another bonus, available on the Twin Engine Youtube channel titled ‘Same Old Story’.

The bonus episode opens with Ketil standing in front of peasants, slaves, and retainers – all of whom have been armed in anticipation of the upcoming battle against Canute’s royal forces.

Joined by Snake, Thorgil, and Olmar, Ketil announces that “King Canute wants to come and seize our land!”

“The lands of our forefathers that we inherited, cultivated, and protected for all these generations! His influence would be used to take them! The rotten cowards framed me for a crime I did not commit in order to justify seizing what is not theirs!”

The legendary ‘Iron Fist’ continues to rally his troops, drawing his sword and bellowing to the crowd, “How do you repay those who come to steal your fields?!” His make-shift warriors respond in unison, “With blood! Then kill them! Death to the thieves!”, but chanting “Might makes right!”

“That’s right, warriors! You must rush to the thieves and fight them with all your strength. Join with me, the Iron Fist Ketil!”

