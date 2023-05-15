Part Two Looks So Familiar

Timothée Chalamet had a meteoric rise to stardom which began in 2014 with a role in Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar,” however, it was in 2017 that his career really took off. Chalamet played memorable roles as a supporting actor in both “Hostiles”, “Lady Bird”, and in the leading role in “Hot Summer Nights”, and in “Call Me by Your Name”. Chalamet’s performance in “Call Me by Your Name” earned him his first BAFTA nomination and Oscar nod, which confirmed that he was one of Hollywood’s most promising new actors.

Chalamet’s impressive filmography has continued to grow since then. Over the past couple of years, Chalamet played a major role in an ensemble cast for “Don’t Look Up,” he worked with Wes Anderson to create “The French Dispatch,” he reunited Greta Gerwig with the “Lady Bird’ writer-director Greta Gerwig on “Little Women,” and teamed with his director from “Call Me by Your Name,” Luca Guadagnino again for the cannibal romantic “Bone

Chalamet played the main role in “Dune,” and he is back for “Dune: Part Two.” Chalamet could be returning to his role as Paul Atreides in “Dune Messiah” if Denis Villeneuve chooses to finish the “Dune trilogy.” There are 12 years between “Dune Messiah” and the book’s first installment. Chalamet could be replaced with an older actor if Denis Villeneuve decides to complete his “Dune trilogy.”