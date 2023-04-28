What is the release date of Citadel Episode 3? Prime Video schedule explained

Citadel has just arrived on Prime Video, but since the first two chapters were released only a few weeks ago, many fans are still asking for the release date of episode 3.

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service is certainly putting some big money into its recent TV output with The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power and now the newly released Citadel serving as two of the most expensive TV shows ever made.

The latter looks set to grip fans with its dive into a global spy agency and after Citadel’s first two chapters arrived, fans have been left anxiously waiting for the release date of episode 3.

Citadel plot preview

Citadel is executive-produced by Marvel veterans, the Russo Brothers. It follows Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh as they travel around the world to stop a mysterious organization from creating a brand new order.

Both were members of Citadel, a spy agency that was demolished eight years ago by Manticore.

After narrowly escaping the fate of countless agents, Kane and Sinh have had their memories erased. Since then they are living under new identities. They do not know anything about their past.

Mason was unaware that a former Citadel co-worker, Bernard Orlick(Stanley Tucci), had tracked him down. He hoped to recruit Mason as Manticore looked to carry out another sinister power grab.

Release date for Episode 3.

Citadel’s Episode 3 is scheduled to be released this Friday, May 5th 2023.

Citadel premiered on April 28, and fans were disappointed to find that only two episodes had been released.

That’s because the series is set to have a weekly release schedule and the remaining episodes will be arriving each Friday until the finale.

In the UK, fans who want to see episode 3 immediately after its release should be able do so at midnight BST. This translates into:

What is the total number of episodes?

Citadel’s first season will include six episodes.

That’s right, after the release of episodes 1 and 2, we’re already one-third of the way through the spy thriller.

Citadel has a full schedule:

Citadel has been renewed for a 2nd season by Prime Video, despite only having six episodes. This shows that Prime Video is confident in this project, which was created by the Russo Brothers, and wants to turn it into a series.

Citadel is Streaming is available Prime Video is now available for the premiere of Friday, 28 April 2023.

