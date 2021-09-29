What Is The Relationship Status Between Vanderpump Rules Stars Lala Kent and Randall?

From the beginning, fans of Vanderpump Rules were fascinated with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s romance. Season 4 was the first season that Lala was introduced to the public. The SUR hostess was unmarried in her first year. She soon fell for James Kennedy and Jax Taylor. When Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules rolled around, Lala was seeing Randall but downplayed her relationship status.

Her co-stars questioned Lala’s intentions with the much older movie producer, who was going through a divorce at the time. Bravo’s personality suffered from the perception that her fellow cast members believed she had ulterior motives. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, she revealed, “That will go down as one of the toughest times in my entire life. I was so madly in love with this person, and it was so different from anyone I had ever dated before.”

She added, “My feelings got hurt when people spoke about the money aspect because that’s never really been my type of personality to go for such shallow things.” She also told Cosmopolitan, “He’s my best friend. Your best friend must be your bride.” The two got engaged in 2018 and welcomed their baby girl, Ocean, in March. The COVID-19 pandemic put their wedding plans on hold, but fans think they’re already married. Keep reading to find out if Lala and her fiancé secretly wed.