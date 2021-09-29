What Is The Relationship Status Between Vanderpump Rules Stars Lala Kent and Randall?

From the beginning, fans of Vanderpump Rules were fascinated with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s romance. Season 4 was the first season that Lala was introduced to the public. The SUR hostess was unmarried in her first year. She soon fell for James Kennedy and Jax Taylor. When Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules rolled around, Lala was seeing Randall but downplayed her relationship status.
Her co-stars questioned Lala’s intentions with the much older movie producer, who was going through a divorce at the time. Bravo’s personality suffered from the perception that her fellow cast members believed she had ulterior motives.
In a recent interview with Us Weekly, she revealed, “That will go down as one of the toughest times in my entire life. I was so madly in love with this person, and it was so different from anyone I had ever dated before.”
She added, “My feelings got hurt when people spoke about the money aspect because that’s never really been my type of personality to go for such shallow things.” She also told Cosmopolitan, “He’s my best friend. Your best friend must be your bride.”
The two got engaged in 2018 and welcomed their baby girl, Ocean, in March. The COVID-19 pandemic put their wedding plans on hold, but fans think they’re already married. Keep reading to find out if Lala and her fiancé secretly wed.
Did ‘Vanderpump Rules’ starlet Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett get married?
Lala and Randall have come a long way from their earlier days in their relationship when Lala was secretive about the man she was hopping on and off PJs with every weekend. In Season 8 of VPR, viewers finally saw her man make an appearance, and Randall became pretty close with many castmates. Lala and Randall’s nuptials were originally scheduled for April 18, 2020, and were going to be held at the famed Resort at Pelican Hil in Newport Beach, Calif., but COVID-19 put those plans on hold.
In an exclusive interview with The Knot, the reality star discussed putting the wedding on hold and her and Randall becoming parents. She shared, “I even got my bridesmaid’s necklaces with their names and that date. I find it funny that the date has no meaning anymore. It was a large guest list, so the wedding was bound to be a big success.” It was in the midst of the pandemic that Lala and Randall learned they were expecting their first child together.
Lala recalled, “I am such a planner, so to have zero control over what life was throwing at us was a huge adjustment. Randall and I were always going to get married. Both of us have shed many tears over the fact that our wedding was delayed over and over. The worst part of our COVID experience was the postponement of the wedding. We feel very blessed. We have been together for five years and we won’t be moving on. We will get married when the time is right.”
Fans think that they tied the knot secretly because of an adorable photo that Randall posted on his Instagram account of him and his baby girl. Fans noticed that he’s wearing a wedding ring in the photo. And while the ring does look a lot like a wedding band, the couple is keeping mum about their marital status for the moment.
Hopefully, in the new season of Vanderpump Rules, we’ll find out if the two are husband and wife.