A five-year survey conducted by UK regulatory Ofcom has concluded that the Brit industry is facing a talent drain and is failing to retain diverse employees.

According to the survey, female employees were more likely than male employees to leave radio and TV industries. Furthermore, the proportion of disabled TV workers is expected to decline over the next five-years.

It said that while minority representation improved over the period, senior-level representation remained poor.

TV now employs 16% people from minorities, up from 13% five-years ago. Only 7% of TV staff are disabled, compared to the UK’s 19% benchmark.

According to the report, it was difficult to judge socio-economic diversity due to a lack in data. However, TV employees were almost twice as likely than average to have parents who are professionals and to have attended private schools.

It was suggested that you improve data collection, report the success or failures of diversity initiatives more transparently and engage meaningfully with your staff networks. Also, set retention targets.

“Broadcasters have made progress hiring a wider range of talent. For example, there are twice as many people working in radio from minority-ethnic backgrounds as there were three years ago,” commented Vikki Cook, Ofcom’s Director of Broadcasting Policy.

“But for the first time, more people are leaving the industry than joining, particularly women, while disabled people remain significantly underrepresented. And because companies have focused on entry-level recruitment, there still isn’t enough diverse talent in senior roles. So we’re calling on broadcasters to slow the revolving door and focus on retaining and progressing talented people from all walks of life,” She added.