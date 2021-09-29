New B & B Spoilers Reveal Sparks Flying Between Eric Forrester And Katie Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Wednesday, September 29, 2021, reveal in Los Angeles Eric Forrester needing a friend and finding one in a very unlikely place.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers – But What About Poor Donna?

Eric (John McCook) has been a mess but trying not to show it. He can’t make love to his wife due to erectile dysfunction and begged her to sleep with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) so Quinn (Rena Sofer) could be sexually satisfied and now he is sad about it. His plans are not working out the way he wanted, and he finds a moment to be alone with Katie Logan (“Heather Tom”), which helps him unburden his soul.

Katie is also able to unburden her soul. She is unsure what she will do with her remaining life. Do she want to take Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), back or do it all on her own? She’s tired of Bill constantly forgiving her and forgiving Bill for things she did. Eric and Katie became closer after their cathartic confessions. How will Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis), feel about all this, seeing as how infatuated she is with Honey Bear? Things are about get more complicated than anyone could have imagined.

B&B Spoilers – Ridge Forrester Thinks He Hit Pay Dirt

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) hired Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) to learn just what the heck was going on with Quinn despite the fact that Justin recently assaulted Ridge’s son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), and locked him in a cage. Do you think bygones are bygones? Quinn apparently is not interested in this.

Justin informs Ridge of his findings and he is enraged. Eric is furious at Quinn and Carter for doing this again. He’s ready to confront them and demand the truth, but they don’t want to tell the truth because the truth would hurt Eric and that’s the last thing they want to do.

This affair was sanctioned by Eric — heck, he even begged them to do it — and it was supposed to remain a secret between Carter, Quinn, and Eric, but now it looks like way too many people are going to learn things they really didn’t need to know.