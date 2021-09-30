What is the Real Number of Tattoos Angelina Jolie Has?

In keeping with her enigmatic persona, Angelina Jolie’s total number of tattoos is somewhat of a mystery. Sources report anything from 17 to 25, though the real number could be much higher if she has any hidden ink. Adding to the confusion is the fact that she has had some tattoos removed (via Glamour), like the name of her former husband Billy Bob Thornton on her upper bicep.

The beautiful stories told by the intricate actor’s varied life through the tattoos we have. Her most famous piece is perhaps the row of lines on her left arm — coordinates representing the birthplace of each of her six children, as well that of now-ex Brad Pitt. Jolie’s other tattoos similarly hold deep meaning to her, including a sacred Sak Yant design, a Latin phrase translating to “What nourishes me destroys me,” and a Tennessee Williams quote she got while spending time with her late mother (via Wild Tattoo Art).

You might think that you know Jolie’s tattoos well. The “Hackers” star recently added another one to her collection — and this one might have a pretty pointed meaning.

