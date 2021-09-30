‘The Good Doctor’ Star Freddie Highmore Reveals He’s Married During An Interview On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore has surprised fans by revealing that he secretly got married. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The host noticed that Highmore wore a band on the ring finger of his hand and called attention to it. “Yes, it is a wedding ring. Yes, I got married,” The actor laughed.

Highmore then joked, “It’s funny. Ever since I’ve been wearing this ring, people have been asking me if I’m married, so I figured I should clarify it.” He then went on to throw a little playful shade at Tom Cruise, quipping, “I’m not gonna jump up and down on the couch on the talk show and express my excitement that way. I know that you do that in America.” This was a reference to Cruise’s infamous 2005 appearance on Oprah’s daytime talk show, wherein he excitedly professed his love and devotion for then-girlfriend, Katie Holmes. After they got married, Suri was born to them. They split in 2012.

Although Highmore doesn’t jump on couches as much, he explained that he is still excited to be a husband. “I’m as happy as a Brit can be, and I’m married to a very wonderful woman now, so yes, I feel delighted.” The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star went on to add that he “still can’t get over the terminology and the vocab,” adding, “a ‘married man’ just sounds very old and ‘my wife’ sounds very possessive.”

Regarding how he and his new wife are referring to one another, he continued, “We don’t really use that yet, but we just point to the rings and be like, ‘Here, look, draw your own conclusions.'” Jimmy Kimmel eventually offered Highmore some sage marriage advice, suggesting, “You’re going to have to loosen up a little.” Highmore laughed and replied, “It’s still early days. Thank you for the tips.”

As for Highmore’s Good Doctor character, Shaun Murphy, rumors that he might be getting married in the new season of the hit medical drama. “It’s probably the hardest time I’ve ever had doing press,” the actor said of recent Season 5 teasers that “suggest the exact opposite of what is actually going to happen.” The Good Doctor Season 5 kicked off on Sept. 27, with new episodes airing Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.