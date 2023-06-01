What is the real name of Reality Winner? The woman who created HBO’s film, Reality Winner, has been sentenced to prison and Instagram.

Reality Winner, is that her real name or a pseudonym? HITC also addresses Reality Winner’s Instagram and sentence.

From blockbusters and intimate independents, the year 2023 already has a number of movies that we must see. The latest is Reality, a drama by Tina Satter, which airs on HBO Max.

Sydney Sweeney is the star of the show. Sydney Sweeney was best known for her role as Cassie in Euphoria. Reality, like Euphoria, is an HBO production. Sydney Sweeney’s performance in Euphoria, which featured a number of big-name actors, earned her multiple Emmy nods. She’s also currently engaged to restauranteur Jonathan Davino.

Reality is a stark contrast. She portrays Reality Winner – a real life figure who was formerly an enlisted US Air Force soldier and NSA Translator.

With audiences immersing themselves in the film on streaming from Monday, May 29th, 2023, questions have emerged: Is Reality Winner her real name, what’s her Instagram and what was her sentence?

Reality Winner – What is the real name of this woman?

Reality’s full name is Reality Leigh Winner, and yes, her birth name was Reality Winner. Some viewers have, as expected, taken to Twitter in order to express their reaction. “Just learned Reality Winner is her real legal birth name and not like an online pseudonym,” one viewer wrote, “what the hell.”

“Am I the only one who thought Reality Winner was a codename or something… not her real name,” another wrote, while one added, “The fact that somebody is running around with the name REALITY WINNER in real life is blowing me.”

Reality Winner, born December 4, 1991, was born to Billie Winner in Alice Texas.

The 2023 film’s screenplay is authentically based on the FBI interrogation transcript of Reality from June 3rd, 2017.

The Reality Winner of Instagram

You can find Reality on Instagram under the name ‘reazlepuff’. For those who have seen the film, you’ll know that a number of Reality’s previous Instagram posts are laced in and featured as screenshots.

This latest Instagram account, however, was not created until November 2021. It is a different account from the one featured in the film.

The account has not posted anything since the release date of the film.

Real Winner sentence explained

On the same day that the FBI interrogation which informed the new film was conducted – June 3rd, 2017 – Reality was arrested under suspicion of leaking an intelligence report regarding Russian interference in the 2016 US elections from the NSA to The Intercept, a non-profit news organization and site which remains active today.

In June 2018, she pleaded guilty for leaking an extremely secret government report about Russian hacking. She was sentenced to federal prison in August that same year, to five years and 3 months.

“Winner’s purposeful violation put our nation’s security at risk,” US Attorney Bobby L. Christine told reporters following the sentencing, adding that the leaking of the document “caused exceptionally grave damage to US national security.”

She was transferred to a Transitional Facility on 2nd June 2021 after serving her prison sentence at Federal Medical Center Carswell, Fort Worth in Texas.

Max now streams Reality.