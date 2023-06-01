Enhypen concert tickets – When are they on sale?

Enhypen’s Fate Tour 2023 will be starting soon and fans all over the world are curious to know when Enhypen’s tickets go on sale.

After Enhypen‘s debut world tour Manifesto in 2022 became a treasure-trove of memories for Engenes (as Enhypen fans are called), all eyes are on Enhypen’s second tour Fate where the K-pop rockstars will be performing from their newly released EP, Dark Blood.

When are Enhypen Seoul tickets on sale?

Enhypen tickets for Seoul’s 2023 concert will go on sale on July 6 at 8 pm KST/7 am ET for the ones who will qualify for early reservations. General sale for Enhypen’s Seoul concert tickets will take place on July 7 at 8 pm KST/7 am ET.

Enhypen also announced dates for its U.S. tour, which will begin on October 6, along with Seoul. While ticket dates for the U.S. music tour are still not announced, as per last year’s schedule, fans can expect the tickets to go on sale two months prior to the concert.

Enhypen tickets presale:

Only fans who apply for an early reservation will be getting a link to Enhypen’s presale tickets. Enhypen Seoul’s presale ticket reservation will begin on 1 June at 2 PM KST/1 AM ET and finish on 4 June at 11:59 PM KST/10.59 AM ET.

Enhypen’s Fate Seoul tour ticket price

The VIP ticket price for these concerts is $149.41/198,000 KRW. The general tickets to the Seoul concert are priced at $116/154000 KRW.

Fans can expect ticket prices to range from $100 to up to $230 depending on their city.

