What is the height of KSI Joe Fournier matches Joe Fournier’s height and weight.

We take a look at Joe Fournier’s height and weight as the trash talks begin for Joe Fournier vs KSI Boxing Match.

KSI is returning to the ring following his recent win against Faze Temper, who stepped in after KSI’s original opponent Dillon Danis dropped out of the contest a few weeks prior.

The Sidemen co-founder will take on professional boxer Joe Fournier in London this May and his recent comments have proved he is feeling confident about the outcome.

Fournier, who has knocked out nine of his opponent as pro fighters, is now 9-0. David Haye, a former heavyweight champion of the world, was his opponent once.

Joe Fournier vs KSI

Joe Fournier vs KSI is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at OVO Wembley Arena. The fight card is likely to get underway at 7 PM, the usual time for KSI’s promotional label Misfits Boxing, with an undercard full of influencer boxers and celebrities, with Salt Papi and Slim Albaher rumored.

The main boxing event is expected to start at 10.30 PM BST but could start earlier depending on when the undercard finishes.

The event will be shown live exclusively on DAZN PPV for which a subscription now costs £9.99. Fans will also likely have to purchase a pay-per-view fee of £11.99 once they have signed up to DAZN.

How high is KSI

Multiple sources have stated that KSI measures approximately 6ft, or 1.83m. Prime Drink founder is classified as a Cruiserweight. This means that he can eat up to 91 kg or 200 lbs.

He has made pre-game comments that have revealed that he feels confident about the fight. KSI : “I can’t wait to show the world what Jake Paul couldn’t- knock out a pro boxer. Each fight, people are seeing a better KSI and I’m honestly scared for Fournier because once I land my right or left hand on his chin, it’s night night.”

Joe Fournier is how tall?

Joe Fournier, a Light Heavyweight has a limit of 79kg or 175 lbs. Also, the pro-boxer stands at 6ft (1.83m) tall. As per BoxRec.

Fournier is slightly heavier than his counterparts, but he has more experience.

Fournier speaks out about the fight : “I am going to break a lot of little hearts when they see KSI unconscious on the canvas. This is way too soon to fight me, but the deal is done, and just like Jake Paul, he will find out that when he gets into the ring with a real boxer, it’s a whole different ball game.