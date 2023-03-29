What is the current number of school shootings in America? Has it increased annually or decreased over 2023?

The citizens are asking for information about the number of school shootings in 2023, as well as the current year-to-year increase in incidents in the USA.

Warning: This article contains disturbing content

USA shaken by tragic school shooting which occurred Monday in Nashville (Tennessee)

As of the writing of this report, 3 children aged under 9 have died, as well as three Covenant preschool staff members.

It was not the first incident of its type in 2023 and is yet another reminder of how many similar shootings take place in America each year.

What number of school shootings were there in America in 2023

According to the K-12 School Shooting Database (a public database which has recorded gun violence on campuses in education since 2018), there have been 89 incidents of school shooting in the USA as of 2023.

It is worth noting that this number does not include the Nashville incident. This was just a matter of time.

These figures are just a small part of the larger US mass shooting incidents that took place outside schools. This statistic is also quite grim.

Mass shooting refers to an event in which at least four persons are injured or killed by a gunshot, and not the one who opened it. In 2023 there were 130 mass shootings across the USA, or just over 1.5 per day.

The number of school shootings keeps rising each year

Although it’s too soon to predict what this figure will be by 2023, school shootings have been on the rise in recent years in the USA.

With a shocking figure of 303 school shootings, last year 2022 saw the largest number of incidents involving school shootings in America since records started in 1970.

To put that into perspective, that’s 53 more incidents than the year before and over six times more than there were in 2016. Surprisingly, this number could be even higher if current trends continue.

Addressing the Nashville shooting, President Joe Biden called on Congress to back a ban on assault weapons, as he condemned the “sick” attack.

Surprising statistics reveal the scale of gun violence in America since Columbine

The grim statistics are not encouraging. The Washington Post revealed even more disturbing numbers about school shootings.

The Post stated that since Columbine, which claimed fifteen lives in 1999, the federal government has not kept a record of incidents at schools.

In the USA, 348,000 school-age children were victims of gun violence in the past 24 years. This means that they were present at school when the shooting occurred.

Nashville’s shooting happened just five days following the previous school shooting incident. In Denver, Colorado two people were hurt when a teacher opened fire on a weapon check.

