TikTok is ‘down’ after users reported an error telling it there was no internet connection. This sparks online chaos

Online users went into panic after hearing that TikTok was experiencing a significant outage.

Nearly 10,000 users complained about issues with the video sharing app. These included problems with connection or their feeds being not refreshed.

1 TikTok has been reported by users as the app is not loading properly for certain reasons.

Twitter was used by people to post their stories.

One person wrote, “They did get the clock app,” with many crying emoticons.

Another person wrote, “No, your wifi’s fine and TikTok is down,” after many people had wondered what was wrong with their internet connections.

When trying to use the app many people were presented with an error message: “No internet connectivity.” Retry connecting to the internet.

The problem causes users to lose their videos and it sometimes states that they have no followers.

“Not the clock app!” Another user wrote:

TikTok didn’t appear to provide any updates on the matter online.

However, users did report that the site worked again an hour later.

“It’s good now,” one person wrote.

Another said, “We are good now.”

This outage was caused by Congress grilling TikTok’s top brass over privacy concerns.

The CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, appeared in front of a US congressional committee on March 23, 2023, to address concerns over how the app holds the data of its users

