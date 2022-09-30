What is Sydney Sweeney’s Average Earning Per Episode of Euphoria

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

What is Sydney Sweeney's Average Earning Per Episode of Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney’s pay for her work “Euphoria”After the actor made a shocking confession about her financial status, it became a hot topic of conversation. “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,”Sweeney retorted The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.” She went on to explain that after covering her expenses — which include management fees, a monthly payment to a publicist, and attorney fees — she is barely able to afford her lifestyle.

While World CelebsOn Season 2, Sweeney was worth $350,000 “Euphoria,”She does seem to have a very lucrative acting career. According to Celebrities Net WorthThe “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”Stars are worth an incredible $5 million The database includes Sweney’s earnings from shows such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The White Lotus,”They are key contributors to actor’s success. Plus, “Euphoria”Already been RenewSeason 4.

Latest News

Previous article
How Fox Business’ Charlie Gasparino proved the AMC Ape Investor Army Wrong
Next article
Escape to the Chateau’s Dick Strawbridge’s rarely-seen son shares snap with dad and brother Arthur as show is axed

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact