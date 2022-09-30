What is Sydney Sweeney’s Average Earning Per Episode of Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney’s pay for her work “Euphoria”After the actor made a shocking confession about her financial status, it became a hot topic of conversation. “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,”Sweeney retorted The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.” She went on to explain that after covering her expenses — which include management fees, a monthly payment to a publicist, and attorney fees — she is barely able to afford her lifestyle.

While World CelebsOn Season 2, Sweeney was worth $350,000 “Euphoria,”She does seem to have a very lucrative acting career. According to Celebrities Net WorthThe “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”Stars are worth an incredible $5 million The database includes Sweney’s earnings from shows such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The White Lotus,”They are key contributors to actor’s success. Plus, “Euphoria”Already been RenewSeason 4.