Escape to the Chateau’s Dick Strawbridge’s rarely-seen son shares snap with dad and brother Arthur as show is axed

DICK Strawbridge was smiling with his sons hours before Escape to Chateau was cut.

This popular program was binned Friday, and will not be returning for its ninth series.

3 Dick Strawbridge was pictured with his two sons on Instagram

3 Escape to Chateau was closed Friday afternoon Credit to Two Rivers Media

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have left fans devastated after they announced the beloved series would be ending.

On Thursday afternoon, Dick posted a picture to Instagram with his sons James, and Arthur. The trio looked in good spirits.

However, those smiles may have become frowns when Escape to the Chateau was announced earlier today.

The couple bought a French chateau in disrepair from the 19th century and started restoring it.

After tirelessly trying to restore the property to its former glory they decided to end the series.

They announced the news to fans in their latest newsletter update, with the headline reading: “The Ninth and Final Series of Escape to the Chateau.”

The update stated that the couple were delighted to announce that Escape to the Chateau’s ninth series will soon be available in the UK.

“As soon as we have a date, you will be the first to know!”

It’s not clear if Angel or Dick decided to end their series or if the channel 4 bosses canned it.

Central Recorder TV reached out to the broadcaster’s Senior Commissionering Editor, who confirmed the news.

“Across nine series we have seen the chateau rise from its ruins into the beautiful home and venue it is today,”Clemency green

She continued: “We look forward to working with Two Rivers and Chateau TV to follow Dick and Angel as they turn their attentions to new projects and new adventures.”

She teased that the couple would return to our screens with a travel series that explores France.

Fans were stunned and took to the internet to vent their anger.

“Its great news for the next series of Escape to the Chateau, but very sad it’s the final one,”One fan said so.

Their comments were echoed by another person who said: Escape to the Chateau season nine will be the final. It is beyond my comprehension.”

A third was added: “Escape to the Chateau is coming to an end. Please say it’s not true.”

All 4 offers Escape to the Chateau streaming.

3 The series followed Dick Strawbridge and Angel Strawbridge as the bought a French chateau from France in the 19th century. Credit: Channel 4