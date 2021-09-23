What is Joe Biden’s approval rating?

JOE Biden is closing in on his ninth month as president and is facing a record-low approval rating.

September 20 marked Biden’s eighth month in office and less than half of Americans approve of the job the president has done so far, according to a new Gallup poll survey.

Less than half of Americans approve of the job Joe Biden has done so far

What is President Biden’s approval rating?

On September 22, Gallup released a poll on the president’s approval rating, which continued to dip.

The new poll shows that Biden’s approval rating is now at 43 percent. This is a drop from 56 percent in the June 2021 Gallup poll. Since early August, the president’s approval rating dropped six points. At 49 percent, Vice President Kamala Harris is slightly better.

Biden is dealing with intense criticism over his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, and the continued surge in Covid-19 cases across the nation.

Americans are split on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with 48 percent approving and 49 percent disapproving – numbers down slightly since August, according to a September 14, 2021 poll.

Additionally, on foreign policy, 59 percent disapprove and 34 percent approved – a decline from August – when 42 percent approved and 44 percent disapproved.

In terms of his economy handling, the president is in negative territory with 52 percent disapproving of 42 percent applauding as of September 14, 2021.

The poll also found that 54 percent of Americans agree with Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, with 69 percent saying it was the right thing to do, but 65 percent disagree with how he handled the pullout.

Survey of 1,005 adults was done between September 10-13, 2021.

The survey’s overall sampling error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

What was Donald Trump’s approval score at this point?

Trump’s predecessor was the only one to have a lower approval rate at this stage in his presidency.

Biden’s approval ratings are higher that Trump’s, which was 37% at the same time in September 2017.

Trump’s approval rating has never been above 50 percent during his four years in office.

Is Joe Biden’s approval rating higher than George W Bush’s or Barack Obama’s?

Biden’s approval rating is worse than former president George W Bush and Barack Obama‘s first 100 days in office.

Obama’s approval rating at this stage in his presidency was 52 per cent, while Bush’s was 52 per cent.

Biden’s approval rating is only higher than that of Trump’s and Gerald Ford’s.

2 As of September, Joe Biden’s approval rating stands at 42 percent Credit: AFP

How are approval ratings calculated?

To calculate President’s approval rating, pollsters use an empirically-tested and weighted average.

In terms of FiveThirtyEight‘s survey conducted in August, this is done by scouring through every national poll of the President’s approval rating and weighing them according to their sample size – broader sample size equals greater weighing – the reputation of surveyors, and how frequently they’re conducted. Pollsters who conduct multiple polls on the same topic within a 20-day period are penalized.

The average is then calculated and sold to determine the President’s approval ratings. Most polls are conducted weekly.

