The Truth About Carrie Ann Inaba’s Health Struggles

Though it’s scary to be vulnerable and easy to hide the suffering behind closed doors, Carrie Ann Inaba has been extremely candid about her conditions. In an interview with the NIH MedlinePlus Magazine from 2020, the dancer embraced her struggles in getting a diagnosis for an autoimmune disease called Sjögren’s syndrome, which causes dry eyes and difficulties with swallowing. “It wasn’t until many years later that I was diagnosed by a rheumatologist,” She explained. “And that’s because I was going through a lot of pain and fatigue. Getting the diagnosis was overwhelming and I went through a period of depression and anxiety.” Sjögren’s syndrome is also linked with other autoimmune diseases, and Inaba revealed she also has fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, and lupus.

However, Inaba has decided to use her position of influence to spread awareness about Sjögren’s Syndrome and has since joined forces with the Sjögren’s Syndrome Foundation to become an Awareness Ambassador. The celebrity dancer has also called her diagnosis of Sjögren’s a “gift” since it constantly reminds her to pay attention to her body. “Your body is such an amazing gift. But if you don’t take care of it, it doesn’t work so well. Sjögren’s has made me stand up and set limits and boundaries so I can take care of myself,” According to NIH MedlinePlus Magazine, she agreed.