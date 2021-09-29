What Is Eoin Macken Current Relationship Status & More

Eoin also went on to say, “It is harder to maintain a relationship when you’re traveling and moving around, especially if you’re involved in music or film, that definitely makes things a lot more difficult, to be frank.” However, this wasn’t always the case. He was in a relationship with Una Healy, Saturday’s singer, in 2006, but the relationship ended after just two years. From 2010 to 2011, he briefly dated actress Kellie Blaire. For the next few years, he kept his relationship life quiet.

In 2016, Eoin met actress Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit fame while filming the short Crossmaglen. On more than one occasion, they were seen looking very comfortable. A ring that appeared on Anya’s left hand suddenly at the BFI London Film Festival in Oct 2017 prompted rumors about their engagement.