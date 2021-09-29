Strictly Come Dancing Taking Drastic Measures To Save The Show From Jeopardy

STRICTLY bosses are considering new measures to save the show after it emerged celebrity dancer Tom Fletcher caught Covid despite being double jabbed.

Fears have increased onset after the McFly star, 36, and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden, 31, both tested positive – even though they have both been fully vaccinated.

It comes after Central Recorder revealed three pro dancers have not been jabbed. One of the pro dancers has had to rethink his decision.

Now, BBC1’s bosses are having crisis meetings. They might consider removing the studio audience or introducing quarantine bubbles to pros and celebs.