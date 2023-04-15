Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who has made a fortune in recent years, is now adding a new company to his impressive list of accomplishments.

What you should know about X.AI, the new AI firm.

What is Elon Musk’s X.AI, his new company?

This was first reported by April 14, 2023. The Wall Street Journal Elon Musk founded X.AI Corp. in Nevada, a dedicated artificial intelligence company.

Musk is yet to reveal much about his company, or the plans he has for it. However, reports indicate that a lot of information will be revealed in the future. Financial TimesOpenAI is a rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, which Musk founded in 2015. He left the company in 2018 due to conflicts with management.

Musk is listed as the director of X.AI while Jared Birchall is listed as the company’s secretary, according to Forbes.

Musk rebranded Twitter to X Corp. just a few days before he announced the news about X.AI Corp.

Elon Musk is the owner of how many different companies?

Musk’s tech career dates back to 1995. He founded Zip2 together with his brother Kimbal Musk.

He sold the company for $300 million four years later and started X.com, an online bank that merged Confinity with PayPal a year after.

Musk now owns or operates five different companies: SpaceX (SpaceX), Tesla, The Boring Company Twitter, X.AI, and The Boring Company.

“I work all day, then go home & play work simulator,” Musk wrote on Twitter in January 2023.

What is Elon Musk’s net worth?

Musk is a wealthy man due to the success of his career.

He is ranked No. 2 on the list of richest people in April 2023. Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list.

Bernard Arnault, his family and LVMH’s fortune of 242,6 billion dollars is currently ranked No. 1.

The top five include Jeff Bezos (125.6billion), Larry Ellison (120.3billion) and Warren Buffett (113.8billion).

Musk is mainly worth his company, although it’s been said that he also makes money on the stock exchange.