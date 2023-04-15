Kwame Brown weighs in on Malika Andrews and Jalen Rose’s armpit incident

Former NBA star Kwame Brown has lashed out at Malika Andrews after she accused Jalen Rose of touching her armpit live on air.

A rather bizarre situation is unfolding in the basketball community, after one pundit appeared to accuse another of touching their armpit while the cameras were rolling.

The incident, which occurred live on ESPN, has triggered a wave of discourse online, prompting a response from the accused party, who was quick to rubbish the claims.

And the debate has elevated after an ex-NBA player shared his thoughts online – and it’s safe to say he felt pretty aggrieved by the whole ordeal.

Malika Andrews accuses Jalen Rose of touching her armpit

The incident occurred when Malika Andrews was hosting an episode of NBA Today in late March, when she was joined by guest of the show and fellow ESPN host, Jalen Rose.

As the pair greeted one another they came together for a quick embrace, and Andrews could be heard saying “get your finger out of my armpit”, a command seemingly directed toward Rose.

Andrews did not address her armpit comment any further on air, and proceeded to complement Rose’s hair, as the former Indiana Pacers star made his way over to Andrews’ co-host, Richard Jefferson.

Kwame Brown weighs in on Malika Andrews and Jalen Rose situation

The moment has since gone viral, and Kwame Brown, the outspoken power forward turned online pundit, did not bite his tongue when he was asked what he thought about the situation.

Speaking to the Self Talk podcast, Brown alleged that he did not believe that Rose had put his finger in Andrews’ armpit, and suggested that the claim was fabricated.

Brown appeared rather enraged as he discussed the incident, labeling the pundit as “a representation of the worst type of woman in the world”, before lamenting Andrews for “disrespecting black men”.

You can listen to Brown’s angry monologue on YouTube, though be warned the clip does contain strong language.

HITC has reached out to Malika Andrews for comment regarding the claims being made by Kwame Brown.

Rose responds to the armpit drama

Discussing the incident on Instagram live, Rose attempted to clear the air surrounding the situation, as he denied touching Andrews’ armpit.

“I didn’t put my finger under her armpit”, Rose told viewers, adding: “I only got four fingers and one thumb, and they on her shoulder.”

Rose said that he hugged Andrews, whom he described as his “sister”, but stressed repeatedly that that was all that had occurred between the pair.

Though Rose was quick to address the situation, the small forward has not further addressed the drama, and appears to be carrying on with his life and his job as normal.

