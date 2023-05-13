Alabam lost to Tennessee on Friday, May 12, 2023 in the semifinals of SEC Tournament.

Montana Fouts was injured in Thursday’s match against Arkansas.

What is Alabama’s softball superstar Montana Fouts like?

Montana Fouts, born June 4, 2000 in Grayson Kentucky, grew as a child.

The 22 year old graduated from East Carter High School, and went on to receive a Bachelor of Psychology at The University of Alabama.

She is a graduate student who has been an All-American for Crimson Tide, while also pursuing her Masters in Sports Hospitality.

Fouts is the tall daughter of Tim Fouts, and Stephanie Williams. Also, she has two sisters: Madison Fouts and MaKayla Willams.

Fouts has a girlfriend?

Fouts has been in a romantic relationship with Tanner Hobson, as per his social media.

They have been dating for almost two years.

Hobson posted a series photos on Instagram in December of 2021. captioned: “She’s a beautiful reminder of a different world😍.”

The gold medalist for the 2022 World Games and her husband often share pictures together when they travel or hunt.

What happened during Alabama’s SEC Tournament Quarterfinal to Fouts?

Fouts, who was limping from the field due to a leg injury, was replaced on May 11, 2023 by Alex Salter.

Fouts fell while pitching in the 7th inning. She had to leave Thursday’s SEC Tournament semi-final quarterfinal against Arkansas.

Patrick Murphy, Alabama’s coach, said to the SEC Network that Fouts’ injury did not impact Alabama’s plans going forward.

“She was going to pitch the first two and then we were going to let the other three, whatever happened − whether it’s one game, two games − doesn’t matter. “It was their games (the pitchers) to win”, He said.

In the SEC Tournament Semifinals on May 12, 2023 Alabama was defeated by the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (6-7) in a close game.