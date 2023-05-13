Kourtney calls sister Kim out for not helping in throwback clip amid bitter family rivalry

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN has accused her sister Kim of not helping when she was in the middle an intense exercise session amid their bitter feud.

Poosh’s founder Kim shared a video in which she was doing an upside down Pilates exercise and cried out to Kim as the 42-year-old attempted a back flip.

5 Kourtney and Kim have been at odds for some time. Credit: Hulus

5 Kourtney pleaded for her to assist during an old throwback exercise video Credit: Hulu

Kourtney posted the video on Instagram.

She slid her leg through a loop on the reformer, and then flipped over.

Kourtney called out her sister Kim at the height of the flip.

Kourtney captioned this throwback video from 2021: “Found in my better PIlates years when I tried something new… But we started back up 4 days a weeks.”

She said: “Why are you begging Kim for help?”

Kourtney snubbed her: “And didn’t she say a thing?”

OUCH!

Kim Kardashian posted an ambiguous message to her Instagram account in April. Many fans believed that she was trying to slam Kourtney.

She posted a new message. You can also watch the video below. featured on a fan-run account that showed her and her younger sister Khloé, 38, dancing and singing during an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

In the clip, the Skims mogul was seen wearing a tiny crop top and a body-hugging skirt, while her sibling wore a bodycon dress with shiny details and several cutouts.

They sang, danced and showed their moves with long hair around their shoulders.

The siblings flew from California to Las Vegas together on Kim’s $150million private jet for the concert, documenting the flight in pictures and videos on Kim’s Instagram Story.

Kim posted the video on Instagram Story with the caption “Nothing better than having a sibling.”

The caption appeared to be a possible dig at Kourtney.

Tensions between them were revealed in the latest trailer for Season 3 of The Kardashians.

FUMING MAD

In the preview, Kourtney revealed she was upset at Kim for using her wedding in Italy as a “business opportunity.”

The video showed sister Kendall Jenner asking Kim if she had spoken with Kourtney about what happened in Milan.

Kim asks: “Is She mad at Me?”

In a confessional interview, Khloé said Kourtney was not just mad but “livid.”

“She felt like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her,” Kendall said during a conversation between her and sister Kylie Jenner.

Kim said, “I don’t know how she got this story into her mind.”

“I couldn’t have been more mindful,” Kim admitted to Khloé in another clip.

Kim said: “I told her, ‘Don’t wear anything Kourtney was wearing to Kourtney’s wedding.’

Kendall agreed, saying “I can see both sides.”

The people think this is just a misunderstanding. Kourtney clarified that it’s not.

In a video, Kourtney stated that “it’s her to the core.”

The Kardashians’ new season will premiere on 25 May.

5 Kourtney claimed that Kim “didn’t speak a single word” in the caption to her video

5 Kim’s fans thought she threw shade at Kourtney in an Instagram post that Khloe shared. / Kim Kardashian