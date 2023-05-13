Kourtney calls sister Kim out for not helping in throwback clip amid bitter family rivalry

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN has accused her sister Kim of not helping when she was in the middle an intense exercise session amid their bitter feud.

Poosh’s founder Kim shared a video in which she was doing an upside down Pilates exercise and cried out to Kim as the 42-year-old attempted a back flip.

Kourtney Kardashian may have thrown more shade at her sister Kim amid their rivalry

5

Kourtney and Kim have been at odds for some time.Credit: Hulus
Kourtney called out for her sister to help during a throwback workout video

5

Kourtney pleaded for her to assist during an old throwback exercise videoCredit: Hulu

Kourtney posted the video on Instagram.

She slid her leg through a loop on the reformer, and then flipped over.

Kourtney called out her sister Kim at the height of the flip.

Kourtney captioned this throwback video from 2021: “Found in my better PIlates years when I tried something new… But we started back up 4 days a weeks.”

Kourtney asks Kim if she's 'pregnant' in shocking new teaser from reality show
Kourtney shows off her abs in just leggings and sports bra in new video

She said: “Why are you begging Kim for help?”

Kourtney snubbed her: “And didn’t she say a thing?”

OUCH!

Kim Kardashian posted an ambiguous message to her Instagram account in April. Many fans believed that she was trying to slam Kourtney.

She posted a new message. You can also watch the video below. featured on a fan-run account that showed her and her younger sister Khloé, 38, dancing and singing during an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

In the clip, the Skims mogul was seen wearing a tiny crop top and a body-hugging skirt, while her sibling wore a bodycon dress with shiny details and several cutouts.

They sang, danced and showed their moves with long hair around their shoulders.

The siblings flew from California to Las Vegas together on Kim’s $150million private jet for the concert, documenting the flight in pictures and videos on Kim’s Instagram Story.

Kim posted the video on Instagram Story with the caption “Nothing better than having a sibling.”

The caption appeared to be a possible dig at Kourtney.

Tensions between them were revealed in the latest trailer for Season 3 of The Kardashians.

FUMING MAD

In the preview, Kourtney revealed she was upset at Kim for using her wedding in Italy as a “business opportunity.”

The video showed sister Kendall Jenner asking Kim if she had spoken with Kourtney about what happened in Milan.

Kim asks: “Is She mad at Me?”

In a confessional interview, Khloé said Kourtney was not just mad but “livid.”

“She felt like her wedding vibes were, like, stripped from her,” Kendall said during a conversation between her and sister Kylie Jenner.

Kim said, “I don’t know how she got this story into her mind.” 

“I couldn’t have been more mindful,” Kim admitted to Khloé in another clip.

Kim said: “I told her, ‘Don’t wear anything Kourtney was wearing to Kourtney’s wedding.’ 

Kendall agreed, saying “I can see both sides.”

The people think this is just a misunderstanding. Kourtney clarified that it’s not.

I had 2 stillborn births and my uterus ruptured but my trauma now helps others
Car expert shares the right way every driver should be cleaning their wheels

In a video, Kourtney stated that “it’s her to the core.”

The Kardashians’ new season will premiere on 25 May.

Kourtney said Kim 'didn't say a word' in the caption of her video

5

Kourtney claimed that Kim “didn’t speak a single word” in the caption to her video
Fans thought Kim threw more shade at Kourtney while dissing her older sister in a post with Khloe

5

Kim’s fans thought she threw shade at Kourtney in an Instagram post that Khloe shared. / Kim Kardashian
In a Hulu Kardashians season three trailer, Kourtney revealed she was mad at her sister Kim for using her wedding as a 'business opportunity'

5

Kourtney said in a Hulu Kardashians Season 3 trailer that she hated her sister Kim because Kim used her wedding to’make money’.Credit: Hulus

Latest News

Previous article
I’m a private jet pilot…people are always fascinated by my famous passengers and how much I get paid, so I’m telling all

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact