What If Episode 8: Who voiced Ultron?

What If…? Episode 8 of the animated series is now available on Disney+. We list all the actors involved. We discuss who is portraying the villain and Ultron, as well as the return of the iconic enemy.

Episode 8, titled ‘What If…Ultron Won?’, presents the events that would occur had Ultron won the battle in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America, Black Widow, and Hawkeye are on hand to pick up the pieces.

Meet the episode 8 cast

Jeffrey Wright – The Watcher

Jeremy Renner – Clint Barton

Lake Bell – Black Widow

Toby Jones – Arnim Zola

Josh Keaton – Steve Rogers

Mick Wingert – Tony Stark

Alexandra Daniels – Captain Marvel

Who voices Ultron?

Ross Marquand voices Ultron, but James Spader is no longer available to voice the sentient menace.

Marquand is well-known for playing Johann Schmidt in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marquand assumed the role of Ultron in Avengers: Infinity War, replacing Hugo Weaving who played Red Skull as Captain America: The First Avenger.

This will be Marquand’s second time voicing Ultron, after he stepped in to portray the character in the video game Avengers: Damage Control.

Marquand is a well-known impressionist, capable of undertaking many voices and roles, and he is also one of the main characters on AMC’s The Walking Dead, where he plays Aaron.

When is the What If episode 9 due to air?

What If…? Episode 9, still waiting for a title, will air on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

The first season had 9 episodes, which means that the final episode will air next week.

Additionally, it has already been confirmed that What If…? The second season of What If… will be back. The original intention was to have 10 episodes. However, the extra episode was delayed by pandemic-related delays and was cut for season 2.

