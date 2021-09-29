First-Time Mother at 42, Jeannie Mai in Shimmering Sheer Bodysuit while on Date Night with Husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai is going to be a first-time mother at 42 years old, and she’s basking in that pregnancy glow while cradling her growing baby bump in a gorgeous new photo.

Jeannie Mai, along with her husband Jeezy, is a proud parent-to-be and shares their exciting pregnancy journey with followers on social media. The couple was seen together at an event where Jeezy, the talk show host, looked stunning in a sheer bodysuit, which showed off her baby bump.

Hand-in-hand with Jeezy, Mai posed for photos and embraced her husband as they danced in an adorable video that she shared on Instagram. She wore a black bodysuit, and she topped it off with a sheer bodysuit. This highlighted her figure.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy at Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala on October 05, 2019, and on the right, a photo of the couple at a birthday party | instagram.com/thejeanniemai

START OF HER CAREER

Mai first launched her career as a makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics in San Jose, California. After working with the likes of Christina Aguilera or Alicia Keys, she traveled around the world. She was then offered other jobs in the entertainment business, and she began her hosting career.

In 2005, she landed her very first primetime hosting job on “Character Fantasy.” She then worked on several networks such as E!, Lifetime, TLC, and NBC, on “Today.”

TURNING TO HOST

By 2011, she was hosting the Miss Universe pageant and consulting on “The Biggest Loser.” The next year, she appeared as a guest judge on “Asia’s Next Top Model, Cycle 1.”

Since 2013, she’s been a co-host of “The Real.” At the time, she hosted alongside Tamar Braxton, Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, and Tamera Mowry.

HER SURPRISE ANNOUNCEMENT

It came as a surprise to many when Mai announced that she and Jeezy are expecting their first child together. She made the announcement while five months pregnant, and revealed she was “relieved” to share the news.

Her “The Real” co-hosts, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, and Garcelle Beauvais had no idea she was expecting, so it came as a shock to them when she announced it on their show. They are thrilled for her and look forward to celebrating with them.

STRUGGLING TO CONCEIVE

Although Mai was vocal about not wanting to have children in the past, she and her husband decided they wanted to start a family almost a year ago. They were unsuccessful in conceiving.

The couple decided to try in-vitro fertilization or IVF, as she admitted that “we both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time.” However, the journey was not easy.

AN UNFORTUNATE OCCURRENCE

Just a month before their March 2021 wedding in their Atlanta home, Mai discovered she was pregnant, but soon after suffered a miscarriage. Speaking about the painful situation, she said:

“I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I’d jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.”

HOPEFUL FOR A FAMILY

Ultimately, she said that falling in love with Jeezy saw her seeing a different life for herself. She realized that her husband was the one who could help her create a nurturing environment for her children.

A week after their wedding, she visited the doctor for an IVF appointment. She found out she was pregnant again. It was only natural that they could conceive at the most joyful and stress-free time in her life.

THEIR PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

They announced their pregnancy in a grand way, sharing photos from their beautiful photoshoot in Santorini, Greece. Jeezy reached down and kissed Mai on the stomach in the first photo. The TV host then bent down to kiss her husband.

In the caption, she expressed gratitude for her pregnancy. She said: “When the heart sees what has been invisible to the eye… I have never been this thankful to feel so alive. Here come the Jenkins.”

A CHANGE OF HEART

Her pregnancy announcement came as a surprise to many, especially those who already knew that she was once determined not to have children. However, thousands of people responded to her post in the comments section to express their gratitude for this beautiful blessing.

HER EX-HUSBAND’S RESPONSE

When a fan suggested her ex was “probably biting bricks and screaming” about the baby news, he reportedly responded in an already-deleted comment saying “Yep. I upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago. Best decision I ever made. Congratulations. Being truly happy is an amazing feeling. Love my little family.”

Unfortunately for Harteis, people managed to take a screenshot of his comment. “The Real” Loni LOVE, her co-host, even jumped in and defended her friend.

HER FIRST MARRIAGE’S DEMISE

Harteis and Mai were previously married for 10 years. Harteis and Mai decided not to have children so they split. Harteis got engaged again.

Harteis announced six months later that he was pregnant with Linsey Toole, his first child. They have had another child together and are engaged to be married.

JEEZY AND MAI’S RELATIONSHIP

Meanwhile, Mai and Jeezy first started dating in November 2018. In January 2019, Mai and Jeezy were seen together in an Instagram picture on Malika Haqq’s Instagram. They made their public debut at the SnoBall Gala in Atlanta three months later.

They have been married for over a decade. They have been able to get to know each other’s families before they got engaged, which has helped to build a friendship and trust.

CHANGE OF PLANS

In April 2020, Jeezy proposed to Mai. Jeezy originally planned to propose to Mai on a trip to Vietnam. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused travel restrictions that prevented him from doing so.

Jeezy decided to propose to Mai the quickest, so he planned to have a date night with them at home in Los Angeles. He decorated his home in Vietnamese decor and served Vietnamese food to bring Vietnam to her.

The lovely couple was married in Atlanta eleven months later. They had planned to marry at Lake Como. However, the pandemic forced them to cancel their plans.

They are now expecting their first child together. They have been sharing their precious moments on Instagram with their fans. Jeezy, Mai, and their work continue. It is not known when Mai will stop taking her maternity leaves.